Crossfit 806 rallies around one of their own after his car was stolen

It was the Saturday before Christmas last year and it was like any other Saturday for Amarillo resident David Bybee, who had just finished his workout at Crossfit 806.

Following that, Bybee headed into work.

“Parked my car behind the shop where I work at over on 6th street,” said Bybee.

But it quickly turned south.

“Later that night my car wasn’t in the parking lot so I went around looking around,” said Bybee.

Bybee’s car, full of his own gym equipment, personal items and Christmas gifts for his family, had been stolen, nowhere to be found.

Which didn’t sit right with Crossfit 806 owner, Kyle Cato.

“It’s just not right. Losing something because someone stole it. A car with Christmas gifts, there’s nothing right about that,” said Cato.

That’s when Cato stepped in and sent out an e-mail asking for the gym members’ help during that tough time for Bybee.

The response was incredible.

“People just began to give. Some gave gift cards, some gave cash, some gave checks and over a couple of weeks, we had David enough money to get a new car. We had him enough gift cards to get some new equipment that he got stolen,” said Cato.

It caught Bybee by complete surprise.

“My first reaction was like I can’t accept it. But then after thinking about it and everything like that and what he told me brought a tear to my eye. I wasn’t expecting it, didn’t ask for it. I didn’t even know they knew what was going on,” said Bybee.

“Being a part of our gym, you’re part of something special. We just got a lot of good people that care about each other. So knowing that David was in a bad spot, it was a no-brainer to try to help out,” said Cato.