Crossfit 806 honors veterans with “21 Guns” workout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Knowing that there are many women that put their lives at risk for our freedom, doing something small like this is just our way of saying thanks,” said Kyle Cato, Crossfit 806 Owner.

Working out may not be everyone’s favorite thing to do, but in honor of Veteran’s Day, there’s a little added motivation.

“Today’s workout, being Veteran’s Day, Crossfit 806 is doing a workout called 21 guns. 21 guns represents the 21 gun salute for fallen military in the past,” said Cato.

The workout is as follows…

“21 minute workout. 400 meter run, 21 push ups, 21 box jumps, 15 burpees and 9 pull ups. You repeat that from top to bottom as many times as possible for 21 minutes,” said Cato.

They do this grueling workout for 21 minutes because it honors those that paid the ultimate price.

“People have died for my freedom. It’s not easy but knowing what they did was so much harder, makes it fun,” said Cato.