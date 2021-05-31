Crossfit 806 honors fallen military members with “Murph” workout on Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Honoring military who were killed in the line of duty, that is the aim of the “Murph” workout held at Crossfit gyms all over the world on Memorial Day.

Crossfit 806 Owner Kyle Cato does not sugarcoat it when it comes to how hard “Murph” is to complete.

“This one is real hard but when you realize why we’re doing it. It makes that work we put in way worth it. Murph is a workout named after fallen soldier Michael Murphy. He did this workout often,” said Cato.

Dozens of people made their way to the gym to participate in this year’s workout.

This workout is not for the faint of heart. It starts off with a mile run.

“Then goes into 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats and then it finishes with another mile,” said Cato.

“Seeing the amount of people come out in support of veterans is amazing,” said Eric Ellersick, Navy Veteran.

Ellersick participated in this year’s workout.

“Seeing people that have no connection to the military whatsoever and still want to come out and support just makes you feel good as a human being,” said Ellersick.

Seeing veterans like Ellersick participate, Cato says, is a sight to see.

“Knowing that they served our country, knowing they’re doing this workout for a fallen soldier. It’s pretty great,” said Cato.

“It just lifts you up because we’re here to remember everybody who lost their lives fighting for this country and the fact that so many people want to come and support those people. It’s unexplainable. It just feels so good,” said Ellersick.

For those that could not do the workout as is, were allowed to modify it in order to finish it.