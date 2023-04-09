AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cross Ministries gave the residents of the High Plains an opportunity to celebrate Easter on Sunday at its ‘Easter Sunrise Service’.

The service was located at “The Cross” at 7 a.m. Sunday and gave everyone the chance to celebrate the holiday with refreshments and fellowship.

“I think it’s a time, as I said in my speech or in my talk, was that it’s a day of reflection, it’s a day of renewal. It’s a time to be able to just experience mourning of the resurrection and what it was like to go to the tomb,” said Reverend Jerry Lane. “This is the perfect place to see it and to be able to enjoy that opportunity.”

Lane said over the years, the service continues to see a great turnout.

“I think it’s not just important for the community, but I think it’s important for the area. Not only does it bring people together, but I think we’re in a state of revival in our nation. And I think people are hungry to be able to know Christ,” said Lane. “It’s just an awesome moment to be able to look at your inner self and see what God is asking you to be a part of, in this world.”

Lane said that he hopes people will take the opportunity to enjoy the moment, meditate and experience God’s love.