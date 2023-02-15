POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area is just fifteen miles northwest of Amarillo and is the only Bureau of Land Management-administered surface estate in Texas.

The Cross Bar SRMA is a hidden gem here on the High Plains and according to Friends of the Cross Bar, it is becoming increasingly popular with outdoor enthusiasts.

“The Cross Bar is 12,000 acres and right now, we have 16 miles of trail built. The Friends of Cross Bar works with the BLM in order to have open trail days… the trails are open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and there are bird-watching groups that go out there. I know that Texas A&M and Texas Tech do studies out there,” said Lorie Van Ongevalle, executive director of the Friends of the Cross Bar.

But there is one problem, the property is landlocked by private property and the only current access is via traversing the Canadian River by acquiring a recreation pass through the BLM or during open trail days.

The Bureau of Land Management has invested $500,000 in a master plan to develop the Cross Bar into a recreation area.

Van Ongevalle said it’s a slow process to get the Cross Bar fully opened, but they are on their way.

“The FLAP Grant, right now that estimated it’s going to be over $5,000,000 with the application, we said we would match almost 30%. So, of the five million, 30% of that, we are going to need to match, which ends up being 1.4 million… so our first goal is $27,000 which will be matched for the $90,000 in order to develop the project plan… now what we wait for is TxDOT to come in and survey the land and find out how much and how long and how hard it will be to build the road,” said Van Ongevalle.

After the 2-and-a-half-mile road is built that connects the Cross Bar to Highway 287, the wildlife habitat will offer several different amenities, according to The Friends of the Cross Bar, 127 camping spots with two group camping areas, a visitor center, a store, and nearly 40 miles of trails.

Courtesy: Friends of the Cross Bar

“Over the years, we’ve heard a lot from the public and their desires to, for this land, their land to be opened up to them to have better access for all the actives like mountain biking, horseback riding, and hiking, and camping and hunting,” said Outdoor Recreation Planner for the Cross Bar Adrian Escobar.

Escobar added motorized vehicles, such as dirt bikes and four wheelers are prohibited on the Cross Bar and when hunting, firearms are not allowed as well.

Escobar said the economic impact will be great after Cross Bar becomes fully accessible.

“Back in 2018, Texas A&M did a feasible study, that was supported by the City of Amarillo and what we learned is we can expect as the property evolves and is opened upwards of up to a quarter of a million visitors per year with a significant economic impact to the region,” said Escobar.

According to that study from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, at full visitation, almost 323,400 day visitors and more than 71,047 overnight visitors are expected. Of those, almost 179,000 day visitors and all overnight visitors are expected to be non-local. Non-local day and overnight visitors’ direct spending is estimated at $8.1 million and $1.2 million. The associated economic impacts at full visitation include $13.4 million in gross spending, $9.5 million in output, $5.4 million in value-added, $3.3 million in labor income, and almost 108 jobs.

Escobar added he would like to thank the private landowners for allowing them to share nature.

“In situations like ours where we are surrounded by private lands, we have got to be neighborly with our private landowners and respectful and it’s really been a great process, and they have helped us out a lot to get to this point,” said Escobar.

On March 4th, Friends of the Cross Bar will be hosting an open trail day. Everyone must meet at the white gate near Brickplant Road by 9:00 am to caravan into the Cross Bar SRMA. Friends of Cross Bar added those going to the event will leave the property at 2:00 pm the same way as coming in.