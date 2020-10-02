Cross Bar Management Area tour

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County and Amarillo City Council have partnered with interested citizens to form Tourism Amarillo, a group described as dedicated to the promotion and procurement of tourism for Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle.

Tourism Amarillo says it is working to establish public access to the Cross Bar Management Area, an outdoor facility owned by the Bureau of Land Management, in order to attract visitors.

With this effort, the Amarillo City Council Cross Bar Subcommittee is hosting a tour of the facility on Oct. 2 at around 8 a.m., to depart from City Hall.

More information will follow regarding the project, via the United States Postal Service.

