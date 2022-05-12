AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Thursday morning announcement from the National Weather Service Amarillo office, critical fire weather conditions were forecasted for the western half of Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

via the National Weather Service in Amarillo

Humidity values are expected to remain in the single digits, with winds of 15-25 miles per hour and gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, said the National Weather Service.

Because of the forecasted conditions, the National Weather Service advised the community to avoid activities that could cause a spark or flame.