Criminal complaint details cocaine distribution at Amarillo establishment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas recently released information via a criminal complaint regarding three individuals allegedly distributing cocaine in Amarillo.

According to the complaint, Celia Margarita Guerrero, Jose Javier Vargas Estrada and Nubia Valdez Castaneda were all named in the criminal complaint related to the overall investigation. All three defendants were charged with “Conspiracy to Distribute, Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.”

Valdez Castaneda

Vargas Estrada

Guerrero

The complaint states an undercover agent from the Amarillo Police Department made multiple purchases of cocaine from Guerrero at the Las Alazanas Bar, her place of employment, as well as near her residence. The purchases, which resulted in approximately 73.77 grams, occurred from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5.

The agent also purchased 26.1 grams of cocaine from Vargas Estrada, a transaction that reportedly was coordinated through Guerrero. The complaint states Guerrero told the agent that Vargas Estrada was her source for the drugs.

The complaint also detailed other reported undercover purchases the agent made with Valdez Castaneda inside the Las Alazanas Bar on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Oct. 6, totaling 4.7 grams. The complaint states the agent also went through Guerrero to be connected with Valdez Castaneda with this transaction.

“The total cocaine seized during this investigation to date is approximately 104 grams between purchases with Guerrero, Vargas Estrada and Valdez Castaneda,” the complaint reads. “The Amarillo Police Department has received multiple lab reports from the cocaine purchases showing the substance being purchased is, in fact, cocaine.”