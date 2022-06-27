AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating a red 2020 Kia Soul, reported stolen from the 1000 block of North Nelson on Monday, June 20.

According to the crime stoppers, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate reading “NMS-8330” and the last six of the VIN were reported to be 704401.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or who stole was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 tips app. Anyone who offers an anonymous tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Officials encouraged the community to remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.