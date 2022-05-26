AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the Texas Pardon and Parole Board is searching for Jessie Franklin, wanted on a charged parole violation for the “unlawful possession of a firearm.”

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Franklin as a 30-year-old man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, officials noted you could earn a reward of $300.

