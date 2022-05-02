AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help identifying an assault suspect after an April 15 incident.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Friday, April 15, an unknown man assaulted a store clerk at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Amarillo Boulevard E. The suspect was seen leaving the scene of the incident in a maroon Jeep Commander.



via the Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

