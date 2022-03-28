AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding a 2021 white Chevrolet Silverado for the week’s “Stolen Auto Day.”

According to Crime Stoppers, the Silverado was reported stolen from the 2600 block of Paramount on Friday, March 25. The vehicle was voted as displaying a Texas license, PBR-5633, and the last six of the VIN are 136610. The pickup was also noted as having “extensive hail damage.”

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or the person who stole it was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 tips app.

Crime Stoppers noted that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.