AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on a Saturday hit and run that injured two people.

According to officials, at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a crash involving two women crossing the roadway in the 1200 block of southwest 10th Avenue. Officers reported that the two women were crossing the road when they were hit by a white SUV, which then left the scene.

Officials reported that one of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.





Investigators, according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2013-2017 white GMC Acadia. The SUV could be missing the front passenger headlight, mirror, and part of the bumper.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an increased reward of up to $2,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.