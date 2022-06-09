AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for information on an aggravated assault suspect.

The Crime Stoppers reported that Sarah Virginia Howard is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon” and one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

Howard was described by officials as a 47-year-old woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Howard’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials noted that a tip leading to Howard’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.