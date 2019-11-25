Crime Stoppers looking for stolen tractor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help finding a stolen tractor.

According to police, the 1999 green and yellow John Deere 4300 was stolen near S. Georgia and Rockwell on Sunday, November 17.

The tractor had a shredder attached to the back and the front right tire has recently been replaced. The last six of the Serial Number is 236402.

If you know the location of this vehicle, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.