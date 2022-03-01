AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in an Animal Cruelty Case for this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

According to the Amarillo police, on Thursday, Feb. 24, Animal Welfare and Management were called to the 2500 block of N. Bolton on an abandoned female dog and her puppies. The dogs were in a wire kennel, according to APD, and were covered in a purple sheet next to a dumpster.

APD detailed that Animal Welfare found that the 6 puppies had been killed and the mother was “actively bleeding.” The puppies appeared to have been born within 24 hours of them being abandoned at the site. APD added that the mother was not microchipped and was then taken to the shelter to be treated for her injuries.

The owner of the dogs has not been located and APD is currently investigating the case.

If you have any information about this incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.