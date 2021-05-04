Crime of the Week: Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for auto burglary, credit card abuse suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding an Auto Burglary and Credit Card Abuse suspect.

The West Texas A&M University Police noted that on Friday, April 23, there was a reported auto burglary at the WT Horse Center. Officers said they also found a stolen credit card was used later that day at a business in Canyon.

via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

The suspect was seen on camera using the stolen credit card, according to police.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.