Update: Friday, 7:20 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released further information on the fatal Thursday night crash that killed 18-year-old Sean Philpot and closed South Washington Street for multiple hours.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 4100 block of South Washington Street at around 9:18 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Witnesses said that the motorcycle, driven by Philpot, was traveling north on Washington while an SUV was turning south onto Washington out of a private parking lot.

Police reported that the motorcycle and SUV crashed head-on into one another. While the driver of the SUV was hospitalized with “serious injuries,” said police, Philpot was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The department noted that the Traffic Follow-up Unit was still investigating the incident as of Friday morning.

Update: Friday, 1:20 a.m.

The Amarillo Police Department reported that traffic has resumed as normal on Washington Street early Friday morning after a fatal traffic crash in south Amarillo.

APD noted that police have completed the traffic crash investigation.

“Thank you for your cooperation in this incident,” APD expressed.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with the Amarillo Fire Department and the Amarillo Police Department are working a wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle in south Amarillo Thursday night.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, crews are working a fatal crash at SW 41st and Washington St.

Police said all lanes at Washington St. are closed while the Traffic Investigation Unit works to complete their investigation.

Police ask that people avoid the area until the street reopens.