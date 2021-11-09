Crews working scene of wreck on I-40 near Soncy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are working the scene of a wreck involving multiple semi-trucks in West Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, 4 semi-trucks were involved and I-40 Westbound near Soncy was shut down and traffic is backed up to at least the Western Street exit.

AFD said 1 person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and approximately 50 gallons of diesel was spilled.

AFD continues saying that crews are working to clear the scene and are asking that people avoid the area if possible.