AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews are working a grassfire on I-40 and Whitaker. Crews were dispatched at 7:29 p.m. with a total of 15 units responding to the fire.

As of 8:10 p.m., officials with AFD said the fire was under control and 30 to 40 acres were burned.

Officials said SE 3rd is closed from Eastern to Whitaker and Whitaker Road is closed from 1-40 to 3rd while crews work to put out hot spots.

