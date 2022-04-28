Update (5:08 p.m.)

Officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service are now calling the Roberts County Fire the “Indian Creek” fire. Officials have not provided an update on the acreage or the containment of the fire.

Original Story:

ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office have reported a grass fire in the county Thursday afternoon.

According to information from the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, officials said crews were just arriving to a grass fire along highway 70 in Roberts County around 3:45 p.m.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates