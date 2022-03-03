Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that the fire is near the Fain Gas Plant.

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — (UPDATE: 4:36 p.m.) Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is very active and spreading rapidly.

(UPDATE 4:15 p.m.) Texas A&M Forest Services is calling the fire in north Potter County the “Fain” fire and said the fire is 60 acres and 0% contained. According to Texas A&M Forest Service the fire is still growing in heavy grass fuels.

UPDATE: According to Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas the Fain Gas Plant has been evacuated.

Crews are currently working the scene of a grass fire near the Fain Gas Plant in Northern Potter County.

Crews with MyHighPlains.com are on the scene.

No information on acreage or containment has been provided. We will keep you up to date as information comes in.