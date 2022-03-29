UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service said that it received reports that the fire in western Hemphill County is about 2 miles from crossing Highway 83, south of Canadian.

UPDATE: 4:21 p.m.

Officials from the National Weather Service are asking that people remain aware of active fires in the area and to follow local officials if evacuations are needed, no evacuations have been ordered as of yet by officials.

The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews are working another fire east of Hemphill County. There is no word of containment or acreage.

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service is calling this fire the Canadian River Bottom fire. The fire is now estimated to be about 250 acres and is 0% contained.

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews are currently working a grass fire in Hemphill County.

TxDOT said in a post on Twitter that Highway 60 in Hemphill County is closed from FM 3367 to the “Y” US Highway 60/83 split due to the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.