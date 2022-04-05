UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

TxDOT reports that SH 274 from mile marker 9 to FM 1321 is closed due to the grass fire. TxDOT said its maintenance crews will be assisting with traffic control. TxDOT also reports that FM 291 is closed.

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire about five miles east of Lefors on State Highway 273.

Multiple crews are responding including Pampa, Hoover, Lefors, and McClain.

No information on acres burned or containment has been reported. We will update this story as information comes in.