PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa reports that crews are currently working a fire that is south of the city that is rapidly moving.

According to city officials, the fire was is about two miles south of the city and is moving fast. Officials said the city was not in any danger as of 7:15 p.m. Officials also told MyHighPlains.com that Bower City south of Pampa was asked to evacuate.

The National Weather Service sent out a fire warning requested by Gray County Emergency Management for northwest Gray County.

The NWS said the fire was located at 7:08 p.m. and was moving fast east northeast at about 3 to 5 miles per hour.

The NWS said that residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly if requested by local emergency management officials.