Update: 4:45 p.m.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report that Tuesday afternoon an off-duty captain with the Amarillo Fire Department saw smoke coming from a home and called in the fire. Multiple calls then came in and crews were dispatched to the fire at 3:45 p.m.

AFD said the home was fully “involved with fire” when crews arrived at 3:48 p.m.

According to AFD, three juveniles who were in the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely. Officials said pets were in the home and some were able to get out though other pets were still inside.

AFD said crews were able to put out the fire and keep it under control. The home was reported to be a total loss.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with the Amarillo Fire Department are working a fire on the 2600 block of Sanborn in east Amarillo Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with MyHighPlains.com are on the scene of the fire. More information has not been provided.