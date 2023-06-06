AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with the Amarillo Fire Department are working a structure fire near downtown Amarillo Tuesday night.
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the area of SE 9th and Cleveland east of downtown Amarillo. According to officials at the scene, a trailer caught fire.
Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
