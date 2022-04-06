UPDATE: 6:37 p.m.

According to KAMR Local 4 Chief Meteorologist John Harris, smoke from that fire is moving into the Amarillo area.

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, crews are currently working a fire near Aurora Dairy southwest of the City of Stratford and Sherman County.

The sheriff’s office said the wind and dry conditions continue to make for dangerous conditions.

The Sherman County Emergency Management Coordinator said the Cactus Fire Department and the Stratford Fire Department are responding to the fire. The Sherman County EMC said the fire started as a large hay fire at around 5 p.m.

No information on acres burned or containment has been reported, we will continue to update this page as information is provided.