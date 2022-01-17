Crews working fire east of Amarillo

Grassfire at Pullman Rd and U.S. 287 via KAMR

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with the Randall County Fire Department, Potter County Fire-Rescue, AFD, and Texas A&M Forest Service are currently working a grassfire in the area of Pullman Rd and U.S. 287 east of Amarillo.

The Randall County Fire Department said forward progression has stopped and lines are being strengthened with dozers and air resources.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department were dispatched to help assist with this fire at approximately 3:49 p.m. Monday. Officials said that the Amarillo Fire Department responded with two grass trucks, two engines and a command unit. All units are still assisting Randall County as of 5:41 p.m. Monday.

Information is limited at this time

