DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department reports that Dalhart Fire & Rescue were called to a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 87 north and Mackey Rd near Dalhart on Friday at around 10:46 a.m.





Via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital and released. No word on other injuries or the extent of injuries was reported.

Agencies that responded to the scene were Dalhart Fire, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office, The Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR, and the City of Dalhart.