Update: 3:48 p.m.
Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information about the fire at a Dollar General in north Amarillo.
According to AFD, the call came in at around 2:29 p.m. that boxes were on fire outside of the store and were threatening the building.
Crews arrived and were able to quickly knock down the fire and upon entering the building found minor “extension and damage to the wall.” The fire was reported as under control at around 2:50 p.m.
AFD responded with six units and 18 personnel. The fire marshall is on the scene.
Original Story
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews worked a fire at a Dollar General in north Amarillo this afternoon.
Crews were called to a fire at the Dollar General store at 307 E Hastings.
No further information has been provided.
