UPDATE: Crews responding to fire southeast of Amarillo Est. 22 acres, 100% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: U.S. National Weather Service reports the fire burned 22 acres and is 100% contained.

Crews are responding to a grassfire near Amarillo.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the fire is Southeast of Amarillo near Osage and the Claude Highway.

U.S. National Weather Service said the fire is estimated at 10 acres burned and is 10% contained.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.