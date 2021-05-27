AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a wreck on Highway 287.
Crews are currently working to put out a fire caused by the wreck.
Crews are asking for people to avoid the area.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Crews responding to major wreck on Highway 287 near mile marker 128
- Community surprises young cancer patient after online bullying
- Teen accused of stabbing Florida girl 114 times to be tried as adult, faces 1st-degree murder charge
- Who’s the boss? At Indy 500, women play large role at IMS
- These states are offering cash incentives to return to work