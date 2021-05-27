Severe Weather Tools

Crews responding to major wreck on Highway 287 near mile marker 128

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a wreck on Highway 287.

Crews are currently working to put out a fire caused by the wreck.

Crews are asking for people to avoid the area.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

