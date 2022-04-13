AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department reported that firefighters are responding to a fire in Potter County at the U.S. 287/I-40 split area for a grassfire.

According to a post on the department’s Twitter account, individuals are asked to watch for responding apparatus as well as possible lane closures or traffic slowdowns.

Officials said that the Red Flag Warning will continue into Wednesday, with the most critical areas being reported as a west/southwest portions of the Texas Panhandle, including Potter and Randall counties.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates