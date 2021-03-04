Crews responding to grass fire northwest of Guymon

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire near Guymon.

According to the Guymon Fire Department, the fire is on the northwest side of Guymon.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

