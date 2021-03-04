GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire near Guymon.
According to the Guymon Fire Department, the fire is on the northwest side of Guymon.
We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.
We will update you with more information as it becomes available.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Crews responding to grass fire northwest of Guymon
- Pampa Regional Medical Center vaccine clinic dates
- Amarillo Police need help locating a missing child
- RGV Congressman: Approximately 10,000 migrants have been apprehended in the last 7 days
- 3 TTUHSC School of Health Professions Programs receive 8-year accreditation