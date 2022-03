UPDATE 2:48 p.m. – Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire burned about 1500 acres and is now 100% contained.

Original Story: Crews are responding to a grass fire northwest of Hutchinson County near County Road K. Texas A&M Forestry Service is providing air attack on the fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is estimated to be about 500 acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.