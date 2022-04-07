UPDATE (4:39 p.m.)

Officials with the National Weather Service Office in Amarillo said that areas near the west side and east of Forgan, Oklahoma are being evacuated because of the fires.

Original Story:

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Oklahoma Forestry Services recently announced that crews are responding to a second fire in Beaver County north of Forgan.

Officials from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said this fire, the second one in Beavery County, is burning near the Kansas state line. Officials said the fire started in Beaver County and has burned into Meade County, Kansas.

Officials have not provided acreage or containment information regarding this fire. This story will be updated when new information is provided.