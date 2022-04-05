UPDATE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services Wednesday morning Fire Situation Report, the “Beaver River Fire” in Beaver County was estimated to cover 15,000 acres and be 15% contained, and has impacted four structures.

A Red Flag Warning was noted by the forestry services to be in effect for “a significant portion of Oklahoma including counties along and north of I-44 as well as east-central Oklahoma” that was expected to stretch from the mid-morning and into the late evening.

UPDATE: 9:17 p.m.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services said to MyHighPlains.com that it received an update on the fire in Beaver County saying that the fire is estimated to be 15,000 acres and is 15% contained. The OFS said two residences and some outbuildings were lost.

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Beaver County near the river bed. Officials said the fire started before noon.

The Booker Fire Department reports that it is responding along with the Darrouzett Fire Department and the Follett Fire Department to help Beaver County firefighters with the fire near Forgan.

