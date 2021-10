POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire east of Boys Ranch.

According to crews on the scene, the fire is east of Boys Ranch near RM 1061 Tascosa Rd. and Ady Rd. and homes are being evacuated in the area.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.