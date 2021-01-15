Eastern Fire in Randall County est. 100 acres, 50% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: According to Texas Forest Services the fire burned across 100 acres and is 50% contained.

A subdivision of the Dove’s Landing area is under evacuation order according to AFD Captain Snyder via Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews are headed to the scene of what appears to be a fire southeast of Amarillo. Below is a live look of the fire from our Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera.

AFD is responding to a fire in the area of 58th and Grand moving into Eastern street reporting that structures are involved; Captain Cody Snyder with AFD is asking everyone to please avoid the area.

Our northern RANDALL COUNTY maintenance section reports there is a large fire around Farmers and Eastern, headed towards the Loop with lots of smoke. Avoid this area. https://t.co/VCfNdOsmbn — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) January 15, 2021

