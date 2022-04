RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas A&M Forest Service reports that they are calling the fire the “Little Buffalo” fire and are estimating that the fire burned 125 acres and is 30% contained.

Crews are currently responding to a fire south of Canyon west of US 87 going towards Happy.

The fire is burning near US 87 between Happy and Canyon.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.