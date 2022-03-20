UPDATE: According to the City of Borger/ Hutchinson County OEM said the fire is contained and added crews are making good progress, in part due to having several agencies nearby from a previous fire.

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire near Stinnett.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is in the area of 687 and Luginbyhl Road.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

