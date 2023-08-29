AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a fire in south Amarillo Tuesday afternoon.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office said Randall County Fire and the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in south Amarillo near Western and Catalpa.
The sheriff’s office said the call came in for a trailer home on fire before 5 p.m. The initial fire spread to a second trailer.
According to the RCSO, some people were evacuated from the area.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
