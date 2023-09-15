Update: 4:03 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Department released information in regards to the structure fire on the 4000 block of Tyler.

The fire department said there was an initial report of heavy fire showing when crews arrived and found the fire was active in the backyard of the property.

AFD said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. No injuries were reported and AFD said firefighters rescued one dog from the residence.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a fire in south Amarillo Friday afternoon.

The fire crews are working a structure fire on 41st and Tyler St.

Information is limited at this time.