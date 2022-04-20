UPDATE: (6:50 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service is now calling this fire the “Horsehoe” fire saying the fire is estimated to have burned 200 acres and is 0% contained.

UPDATE: (6:31 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is 0% contained and has burned about 200 acres. Aircrafts are currently en route from Childress and TFS said evacuations are underway for the Valley de Oro area including Plum Creek and South Horshoe.

Update (6:04 p.m.)

According to a social media post on the Randall County Fire Department’s Twitter account, officials from the Randall County Fire Department are responding to a mutual aid request from Potter County on a “large grass fire” on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro.

Officials said the fire is threatening numerous structures with several already involved. Individuals are being asked to avoid the area, with FM 1061 being closed in Oldham County to southbound traffic.

Original:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Potter County.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is in northwest Potter County near Valle de Oro.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.