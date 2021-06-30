Crews responding to a wreck in southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a wreck in southeast Amarillo.

It happened at around 9 p.m. in the area of Southeast 34th and Osage.

According to crews, both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest

