SWAT called out to an apartment building near the 1500 block of Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a SWAT standoff at an apartment building around the 1500 block of Bell.
According to APD, there is one person involved who was threating residents, the person did had access to the apartment unit and did not break in. APD said there are no hostages.
MyHighPlains.com crews confirm a police presence at the the apartment building.
Police ask that people avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest
