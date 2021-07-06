SWAT called out to an apartment building near the 1500 block of Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a SWAT standoff at an apartment building around the 1500 block of Bell.

According to APD, there is one person involved who was threating residents, the person did had access to the apartment unit and did not break in. APD said there are no hostages.









Standoff with SWAT APD near 1700 Bell

MyHighPlains.com crews confirm a police presence at the the apartment building.

Police ask that people avoid the area.