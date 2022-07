AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews responded to a vehicle fire at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-27 going north near Bell St and Western St that briefly shut down traffic for less than an hour.

According to crews on the scene, the fire involved one vehicle and shut down the highway from 1:30 p.m. to about 2 p.m. Reporters with MyHighPlains.com have said the fire has since been put out and traffic is moving again.

Officials on the scene said no one was injured as a result of the fire.