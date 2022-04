AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a fire started at a house on Ong Street.

According to AFD, crews were called out to the 3800 block of South Ong St. When crews arrived they entered the home and made their way to the kitchen to put out the fire.

AFD said the homeowner was cooking with grease when the fire started. One person was taken to the hospital.