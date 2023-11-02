AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo, in which a home in the 900 block of Southwest First Street sustained heavy damage in the course of three hours.

According to the department, crews responded to the 900 block of Southwest First Street at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday and found a home with “heavy fire and smoke” visible from the front of the building. Two fire crews were called to the scene and entered the home multiple times to extinguish the fire, which was considered under control just before 5 a.m.

No people were found to be hurt during the fire, according to the department, though the home sustained more than $26,000 in property damage. There was no immediate announcement from the department regarding the cause of the fire.